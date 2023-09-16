Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 30.3% in August

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 3.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,672,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 91,173 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 1,670,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 583,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOTU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of -0.52. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Further Reading

