Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 30.3% in August

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GOTU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gaotu Techedu Price Performance
Shares of GOTU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of -0.52. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.49.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gaotu Techedu
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.