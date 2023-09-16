GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Insider Sandra Hurse Sells 16,158 Shares

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Hurse sold 16,158 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $126,517.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sandra Hurse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Sandra Hurse sold 9,691 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $76,268.17.
- On Monday, September 11th, Sandra Hurse sold 13,921 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $108,723.01.
- On Friday, September 8th, Sandra Hurse sold 9,902 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $77,631.68.
GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 2.2 %
GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.48.
GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 118.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GCMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
GCM Grosvenor Company Profile
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.
