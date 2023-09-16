General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 600.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. 6,733,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,510. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

