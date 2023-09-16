General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $44.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GM. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

