Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Geron Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Geron by 3,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,491,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,602,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 4,315.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

