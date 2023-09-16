GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Susan L. Bostrom Sells 15,000 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Get Our Latest Report on GTLB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.