Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2023

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

