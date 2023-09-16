Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $21.05.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.