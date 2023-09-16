Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

