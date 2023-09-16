Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

