Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 3.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.93 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 1,005,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,312,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
