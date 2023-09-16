Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 3.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.93 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 1,005,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,312,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.