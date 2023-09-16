Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,665,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 435,679 shares.The stock last traded at $25.94 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

