Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 21000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Greencastle Resources Stock Down 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 327.65, a quick ratio of 220.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About Greencastle Resources

Greencastle Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North projects located in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier project located in Alberta, Canada.

