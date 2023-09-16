Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires 1,195 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

