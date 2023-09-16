Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Aegis in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Greenland Technologies Stock Up 28.4 %
GTEC stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.35. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.25.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies
About Greenland Technologies
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
