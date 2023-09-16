Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Aegis in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 28.4 %

GTEC stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.35. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

About Greenland Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Greenland Technologies by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.