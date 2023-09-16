Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) versus Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Head to Head Review

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) and Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Weis Markets and Greggs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Weis Markets pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weis Markets has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Weis Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Weis Markets and Greggs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.70 billion N/A $125.20 million $4.37 14.71 Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 145.55

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Weis Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Greggs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.46% 8.96% 6.02% Greggs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Greggs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.