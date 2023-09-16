Gresham House (LON:GHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,075.00

Gresham House Plc (LON:GHE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($13.45) and last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.33), with a volume of 1426704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,067.50 ($13.36).

Gresham House Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,021.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 847.53. The company has a market capitalization of £408.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,953.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Gresham House Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.