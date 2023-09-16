Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raises Dividend to $2.14 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.1446 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has increased its dividend by an average of 54.1% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

