Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

