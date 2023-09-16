Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.81%.
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
