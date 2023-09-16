Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

About Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.