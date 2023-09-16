Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.90

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 734981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.71 ($0.11).
Gulf Marine Services Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of £91.80 million, a PE ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 2.57.
Gulf Marine Services Company Profile
Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.
