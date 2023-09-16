Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Up 4.1%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 15,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 24,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 302.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 498,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

