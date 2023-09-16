Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Up 4.1%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 15,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 24,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 302.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.