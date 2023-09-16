Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Up 2.5%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.64. 56,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 288,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($3.86). Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 51.12% and a negative return on equity of 136.99%. The business had revenue of $19.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will post -11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.