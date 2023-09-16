Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,100 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Bowlero Price Performance

Bowlero stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOWL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

