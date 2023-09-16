Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.21 and a 200 day moving average of $440.68. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

