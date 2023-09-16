Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 493.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $143.87 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.99.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

