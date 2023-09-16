Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.00

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.06), with a volume of 743898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.09).

HEIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.71) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Harmony Energy Income Trust from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

