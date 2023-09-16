Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $136.62 million and $11.58 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,043,651,064 coins and its circulating supply is 13,522,326,064 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

