Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

