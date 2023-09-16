Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

