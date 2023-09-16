Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $138.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $133.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

