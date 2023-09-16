Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $144,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 1.75. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

