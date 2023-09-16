Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 11.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 302,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.