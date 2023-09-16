Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.