Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,787 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 6.1 %

Nucor stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NUE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.