Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $128,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.1% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 397,984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 492.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 65,353 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CarGurus Trading Down 3.6 %

CARG opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.97 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.