HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $256.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.61. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

