Head to Head Analysis: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) versus LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDEAYA Biosciences and LianBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 14 0 3.00 LianBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $32.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. LianBio has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 837.50%. Given LianBio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LianBio is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of LianBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences -164.25% -19.09% -17.54% LianBio N/A -30.38% -27.40%

Risk & Volatility

IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LianBio has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and LianBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences $50.93 million 32.97 -$58.65 million ($1.45) -20.12 LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.79) -2.03

IDEAYA Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LianBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats LianBio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester todevelop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase II/III study in metastatic uveal melanoma, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

