Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of HWX opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.03 and a 1 year high of C$7.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 37.34% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of C$118.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.8488784 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 20,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$148,000.00. 26.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

