Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

HTLD stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,924.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,558.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 5,163 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 49.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTLD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

