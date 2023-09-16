Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

