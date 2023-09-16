Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Acquires £1,353 in Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £1,353 ($1,693.15).

Helical Trading Up 0.7 %

HLCL opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £284.34 million, a P/E ratio of -434.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.64. Helical plc has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 399 ($4.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.38.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

