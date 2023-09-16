Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HENKY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

