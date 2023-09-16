Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 3,144,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,199. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6011 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.60%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hess Midstream by 92.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

