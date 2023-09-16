High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 194 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 29.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.