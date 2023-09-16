High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

