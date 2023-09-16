High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

