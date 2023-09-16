Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $1.77 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

