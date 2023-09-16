Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.15 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $390.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

