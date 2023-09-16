Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.71.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

