Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TWNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.03.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 773,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,182 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

